Giants' Saquon Barkley: First TD since 2019

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarkley rushed 16 times for 51 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 17-14 loss to the Falcons. He also caught six of seven targets for 43 yards. Barkley wasn't particularly efficient on the ground, but with 94 yards from scrimmage, the tailback still enjoyed his best outing of the young season. That didn't come without a scare, however, as Barkley was briefly seen in discomfort on the sideline early on before re-entering the game. Once he returned, Barkley looked like his usual self, and with an explosive leap over the pile, he scored a one-yard touchdown to begin the fourth quarter, marking his first end-zone trip since 2019. Although the Giants' star tailback is yet to have his breakthrough, post-injury performance, Barkley at least made good progress while commanding a high of 22 touches in Sunday's narrow defeat.

