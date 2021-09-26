CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes: Pair of picks in home loss

Mahomes completed 27 of 44 passes for 260 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in the Chiefs' 30-24 loss to the Chargers on Sunday. He also rushed four times for 45 yards. Kansas City has suffered a few Arrowhead Stadium losses during Mahomes' tenure as starting quarterback, and this...

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Patrick Mahomes Sideline Video

You know things aren’t going well for the Kansas City Chiefs when superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is getting animated on the sideline. The Chiefs are coming off a Week 2 loss to the Ravens. Kansas City is hoping to bounce back with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
NFL
FanSided

Video: Jackson Mahomes dumped water on a Ravens fan after Chiefs loss

Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson, dumped water on a Baltimore Ravens fan after the Kansas City Chiefs lost 36-35. The Kansas City Chiefs looked as though they were cruising to a victory over the Baltimore Ravens. That was evident after their 35-24 lead in the third quarter. That never came to fruition, thanks in part to two costly second half turnovers by Chiefs, allowing Lamar Jackson to lead the Ravens to a 36-35 victory.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes reacts to embarrassing interception in loss to Ravens

In a much-anticipated affair between two former NFL MVPs, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson finally had the last laugh over Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Jackson has never won against Mahomes in their previous three meetings, but he finally did on Sunday—and in stunning fashion at that, making the...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Josh Gordon Has 5-Word Message For Chiefs

After he was suspended by the NFL indefinitely and released by the Seattle Seahawks earlier this year, Josh Gordon looked like he’d finally hit the end of the road in professional football. Fast forward a few months and the former All-Pro wide receiver has been reinstated and signed with a new team.
NFL
Outsider.com

WATCH: Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Jackson Pours Water on Ravens Fans After Chiefs’ Sunday Night Football Loss

The 2021 NFL season is off and running and that means Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is back and doing his thing. It was quite an eventful offseason for Patrick Mahomes and his family. He became a first-time father earlier this year in February. Mahomes and his fiancee Brittany Matthews welcomed a baby girl, Sterling Skye, during the offseason. He and his Chiefs teammates also lost the Super Bowl to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers earlier this year. The loss undoubtedly left a bad taste in the mouth of Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. The team and their star quarterback spent the offseason working hard to get another shot at winning an NFL championship. The Chiefs took on the Baltimore Ravens yesterday (Sunday) in a matchup of AFC playoff hopefuls. While Patrick Mahomes made news on the field, his brother, Jackson Mahomes, may have made some news off the field.
NFL
Ravens outlast Chiefs: Five crazy stats from Lamar Jackson’s first win over Patrick Mahomes

The Ravens-Chiefs matchup on “Sunday Night Football” lived up to its billing. In what was viewed as a possible AFC championship game preview, Patrick Mahomes put on another impressive offensive display but Lamar Jackson and the Ravens marched back late and recovered a fumble to complete a comeback victory that moved Jackson to 1-3 in his career against Kansas City.
NFL
247Sports

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes sends message to Clyde Edwards-Helaire after fumble

The Kansas City Chiefs suffered a loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, largely in part because of a late fumble from running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, which ended the Chiefs’ attempt at a game-winning drive. After the game, Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes offered encouragement to his second-year running back.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes addresses concern on Chiefs’ ‘unusual’ start to season

With their loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 3, the Kansas City Chiefs are now 1-2, the team’s worst star in the Patrick Mahomes era. The defeat should serve as a wake-up call for the Chiefs, who are now in last place in the AFC West. But while many Chiefs fans are getting worries, Mahomes said it’s too early to push the panic button. After their latest loss, the star quarterback was asked about his level of concern (via Heavy).
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs don't hold at least a share of AFC West lead for first time in Patrick Mahomes era

The Kansas City Chiefs have been pretty dang good with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, boasting a special brand of dominance in the AFC West. Kansas City lost to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 2, with their record falling to 1-1. The Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders both won their matchups to advance to 2-0, which means that the Chiefs don’t currently hold a piece of the lead in the AFC West division. It’s still very early in the season, so there is no reason to sound the alarm, but losing this week revealed a pretty crazy streak that the team had going on.
NFL
Yardbarker

Lamar Jackson Looking to Avoid Going 0-4 Against Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson once called Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs his "kryptonite." Jackson has since softened that stance, but he is 0-3 all-time against his counterpart. Baltimore takes on Kansas City again on Sunday night, and the injury-plagued Ravens have an uphill battle to knock off the...
NFL
talesbuzz.com

How Lamar Jackson, Ravens defeated Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs on Sunday Night

There was an energy shift last night in Baltimore. Sunday night’s game was only the second contest of the season for both the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens, but I’d be lying to you if I said that that win wasn’t bigger than a Gold’s Gym meathead on four protein supplements.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes passes Trent Green for 2nd-most passing TDs in franchise history

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes continues to move up the franchise leaderboards at a record pace. Last season, Mahomes passed former Chiefs QB Bill Kenney for the third-most passing touchdowns in franchise history. Today, with two touchdown passes against the Baltimore Ravens, Mahomes passed former Chiefs QB Trent Green for second place in the same stat. He now has sole possession of the second-most passing touchdowns in franchise history.
NFL
NBC Sports

Chiefs take lead on Patrick Mahomes’ touchdown throw to Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Patrick Mahomes has thrown an interception, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire has lost a fumble. But the two have redeemed themselves in the second half. Mahomes 10-yard touchdown throw to Edwards-Helaire with 3:35 remaining in the third quarter has given Kansas City its first lead. The Chiefs are up 17-14 after trailing 14-0 with seconds remaining in the first half.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes explains fourth-quarter interception vs. Chargers

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes threw an uncharacteristic interception late in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. The Chiefs were facing a third-and-8 with just under two minutes to play. Mahomes abandoned the pocket rolling to his right and put the ball up with a hope to get it to Travis Kelce, but instead, it fell right in the lap of Chargers safety Alohi Gillman.
NFL

