Bears' Justin Fields: Disastrous outing

Fields completed six of 20 passes for 68 yards while rushing three times for 12 yards in the Bears' 26-6 loss to the Browns on Sunday. Fields was under constant pressure as the Chicago offensive line was dominated by the Browns' pass rush, resulting in nine sacks and an inability of the Bears to sustain drives. With Andy Dalton (knee) possibly out again Week 4, it's conceivable that Fields could get another start in a much easier home matchup against the Lions in Week 4. If he does indeed start that game, a better assessment of his season-long fantasy value may be possible.