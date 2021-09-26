The Rangers stars you asked about: video and analysis

Can you believe that the Rangers haven’t had a captain since… 2018?!. Ryan McDonagh was the last player to rock the ‘C’ for the red, white and blue, and the void he left all those years ago surprisingly has not been filled since. New general manager Chris Drury has called naming a new captain for the team “I priority” since taking over and he’s got plenty of solid candidates to choose from, including the team’s clear-cut best player Artemi Panarin.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO