CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Abbott says Texas will hire Border Patrol agents punished by Biden

By Mark Moore
New York Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article​Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the Lone Star State will hire any Border Patrol agents who fear being fired after President Biden said they “will pay” for their treatment of Haitians at the border, amid false claims they used their horses’ reins as whips. ​”You have a job in the...

nypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Fox’s Chris Wallace confronts Texas governor over claim that he will ‘eliminate’ rape

Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace sparred with Texas’ Republican governor over his state’s new ban on abortion after six weeks into the pregnancy, even in the case of rape or incest.Speaking with Greg Abbott via satellite on Sunday, Mr Wallace questioned whether it was “reasonable” to only allow a rape victim six weeks from the point of first becoming pregnant to decide to obtain an abortion and go through with scheduling and receiving the procedure, which for many women can mean a long journey to one of the state’s few clinics.“Is it reasonable to say to somebody who...
ENTERTAINMENT
Fox News

Abbott considers taking Biden to court: 'He's a habitual violator of the US Constitution'

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott joined "Hannity" on Monday to discuss his consideration of legal action against the White House after President Biden announced sweeping vaccine mandates on private business and as advisers and supporters in Congress consider pushing even wider-reaching regulations banning unvaccinated people from traveling on modes like airlines and Amtrak.
U.S. POLITICS
Houston Chronicle

Matthew McConaughey leads Abbott in Texas poll, while O'Rourke moves up

Gov. Greg Abbott seems to be losing his overall support in the Lone Star State based on new data from a Texas poll. On Sunday, September 19, The Dallas Morning News and the University at Tyler released information from their ongoing poll that shows how registered voters feel about Texas politics.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Lone Star, TX
City
Del Rio, TX
City
Abbott, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Horse#Haitians#Republican#The Border Patrol
The Week

There's reportedly a reason thousands of Haitians arrived in Texas on Mexican Independence Day

President Biden is getting a lot of heat for the way his administration is processing the roughly 15,000 Haitians who amassed at the U.S.-Mexico border in Del Rio, Texas, earlier this month. The Department of Homeland Security is flying hundreds of Haitians back to their chaotic homeland, even though most of them appear to have traveled to the U.S. border from long residencies in South America, and releasing hundreds more into the U.S. with orders to appear before immigration judges.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
CBS DFW

Swarm Of Bees Attacks Migrant Family That Crossed Rio Grande Into Texas

EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a group of migrants from a swarm of bees near Penitas, Texas. (credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) A Honduran mother, who was part of the group attacked by swarming bees, advised agents she was separated from her two-year-old daughter, moments before being airlifted to a hospital for treatment. Agents acted on the information ensuing a search. A short time later, the daughter was encountered in good health within another group of migrants. On the night of Sept. 15, McAllen Border Patrol Station agents conducting riverine boat operations encountered a group of migrants that had just been attacked by a swarm of bees after crossing the Rio Grande near Penitas. In total, four of the 12 migrants were transported to medical facilities, all are expected to make a full recovery. This fiscal year, RGV agents have performed more than 1,000 rescues throughout the Rio Grande Valley, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

US Border Patrol said their ‘whips’ in pictures of Haitian migrants were reins — so I asked for more details

The images spread like wildfire. Over the weekend, US Customs and Border Protection agents in Del Rio, Texas, were captured brandishing what appeared to be whips to subdue a group of Haitian migrants attempting to cross into US soil. Immediately, people drew historic parallels between the photos and slave patrol militias of yesteryear—groups of white ââslaveholders and non-slaveholders who would patrol areas looking for slaves out at night not carrying passes from their masters. Often on horseback, the men were authorized to search slave quarters for weapons or gatherings and could legally act as judge, jury and executioner,...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy