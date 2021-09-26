CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meditate On Your Own Virtual Island In ‘Maloka’ On Quest

By Bobby Carlton
Cover picture for the articlePractice your meditation skills alongsdie your ownTamagotchi-style spirit guide in this guided meditation app. There are a number of studies that highlight the positive impact meditation can have on the human body as well as the mind. Not only can it reduce your overall stress, but it can also give you more cognitive flexibility, improve your working memory, help with anxiety, and even lower your blood pressure.

