British actor Ben Whishaw has amassed an impressive filmography over his 20 years or so as a regularly working actor. From independent period dramas like Jane Campion’s sultry, romantic Bright Star to voicing the warm and kind Paddington Bear in those wholesome films to taking up the iconic role of Q in the Daniel Craig-era Bond films, Whishaw seems endlessly able to create watchable, compelling characters across genres, settings and styles. It’s this very magnetism that carries us through Aneil Karia’s feature directorial debut, Surge, a frenetic and often frustrating drama about a man finally pushed over the edge into a manic episode that might just cost him everything. As Joseph, Whishaw is at the center of nearly every moment of the film, a man who goes from beaten-down to psychotic break in the span of 24 hours, neither of which is terribly easy to witness.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO