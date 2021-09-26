CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afrojack Drops Energetic Remix Of Nicky Romero & MARF’s New Tune, ‘Okay’ Featuring Wulf

By Matt Sierra
EDMTunes
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s always a good day when we get a remix from one of our favorite artists. Today, is one of those days. I say this, as we have just received an epic remix of Nicky Romero & MARF’s ‘Okay‘, featuring Wulf. The remix, is by none other than the legendary Dutch maestro, Afrojack. The last time we wrote about Afrojack was for his progressive anthem ‘Hero‘, featuring David Guetta. Prior to that, it was an exclusive interview. Now, we bring you Afrojack’s latest remix of Nicky Romero & MARF’s ‘Okay’, featuring Wulf. If you’re a fan of the progressive side of Afrojack, I think you’re gonna love this one.

