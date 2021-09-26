Afrojack Drops Energetic Remix Of Nicky Romero & MARF’s New Tune, ‘Okay’ Featuring Wulf

There are few side projects with the ability to turn the world of dance music upside down. Tiësto‘s VER:WEST is most definitely one of them. For proof of this, look no further than his incredible, yet sparse, discography. VER:WEST‘s latest offering is just the third release, in what is sure to be a long stretch of deep cuts. Recently, we shared with you ‘Elements Of a New Life‘ which can be said to be an ode to Tiësto’s classic tune ‘Elements Of Life’. Today, we bring you a new track, a remix of French 79‘s ‘Diamond Veins‘ by none other than VER:WEST, and Tiësto himself.

