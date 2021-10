Pillows have been somewhat of an afterthought in my house until recently, when the fast-approaching threat of turning 35 told me those pesky neck creaks weren’t getting any better and perhaps I should pay more mind to the flattened rocks upon which I was resting my head. Honeydew initially reached out while I was working on a piece about dorm room necessities, and the reading I did on the company convinced me it was time to invest in a couple of quality pillows. They beat me to the punch, though, and sent over a generous package including the Classic Scrumptious...

