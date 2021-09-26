CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
I Never Had Children. I’m Fine With That.

By Reviewed by Kaja Perina
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I was 30 and living a somewhat marginal existence in an East Coast city, I visited my mother one summer weekend. Over dinner on the screened porch of my childhood home, we had a frank mother-daughter chat. My father had died unexpectedly the previous summer, and my mother was...

Comments / 13

Mimi B.
5d ago

Motherhood isn't for everyone .My oldest daughter will be 44 soon and the youngest is 29.....they are choosing not to have children.

Reply(1)
10
Melsum
5d ago

It’s okay to choose not to have kids. Motherhood isn’t for everyone and nobody should judge a woman for choosing not to have a child. I’m pushing 40 and three of my close friends have chosen not to have kids.

Reply
8
