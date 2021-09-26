CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Cap Stocks Based on Algo Trading: Returns up to 16.83% in 14 Days

iknowfirst.com
 5 days ago

The Small Cap Stocks Package includes recommendations by the I Know First algorithm for small cap stocks to buy with a market capitalization of less than $1 billion:. Top 10 Small Cap stocks to buy for the long position. Top 10 Small Cap stocks to buy for the short position.

iknowfirst.com

MarketWatch

Dow surges nearly 500 points as Merck's experimental COVID drug delivers dose of optimism but stocks register weekly losses

U.S. stock indexes closed solidly higher Friday, with some of the upbeat mood on Wall Street to start October and the fourth quarter being attributed to an experimental COVID-19 pill from Merck & Co. that has shown in trials that it helps prevent high-risk people early in the course of the disease from becoming seriously ill and dying. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.4% to 34,326, with gains in Visa , Microsoft Corp. , Walt Disney & Co. and American Express Co. helping power the gains for the price-weighted index, along with Merck. The...
STOCKS
Kiplinger

Don't Give Up on Small-Cap Stocks

A little over a year ago, I said that small-company stocks offered good value – they weren't dead, as many believed. Sure enough, they woke with a start. In less than six months – from Sept. 24, 2020, to March 15, 2021 – the small-capitalization S&P 600 Index rose an incredible 69%, more than triple the gain of the large-cap S&P 500.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Dow loses grip on 34,000, S&P 500 skids below 100-day MA as indexes head for worst September in 10 years

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Thursday was down over 400 points and the S&P 500 index was trading beneath an intermediate-term trend line, putting both bechmarks on track to post their worst September declines since 2011, according to Dow Jones Market Data. At last check, the Dow was down 440 points, or 1.3%, to reach around 33,946, down 4% on the month, and on the verge of the ugliest September performance since the index tumbled 6% in September of 2011. The S&P 500 index was trading 0.7% lower Thursday to reach around 4,326, with that downward pressure pushing the broad-market benchmark below its 100-day moving average at 4,344.58. Market technicians view moving averages as dividing lines between bullish and bearish momentum in an asset. The S&P 500's slump on Thursday was contributing to a 4.3% drop for the month and setting the stage for its worst September since a 7.2% drop in 2011.
STOCKS
