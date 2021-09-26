Clark County Sheriff's Office mourn passing of deputy

Clark County Sheriff's Office

CLARK COUNTY — The Clark County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of their own.

The news of the death of Cprl. Wayne Nicholson was provided Sunday through a Facebook post by the sheriff's office. A similar post made by Sheriff Jamey Noel included that the officer died "due to line of duty COVID complications."

The posts state that Nicholson's family has asked for their privacy during this time and that details of a small, private ceremony will be decided at a later time.

"We are forever indebted to your fatherhood, friendship and service to our community," the posts read. "Until we meet again, we will continue to honor your legacy. Rest easy brother."