Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Black Range Foothills, Sierra County Lakes by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-26 14:33:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-26 14:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Eastern Black Range Foothills; Sierra County Lakes A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Sierra County through 245 PM MDT At 222 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7 miles northwest of San Miguel, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Monticello, Las Placitas and Chise. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0