MISSING: Lariyanna ‘Yanna’ Reynolds, 13, Last Seen In Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Sunday were asking for help from the public in finding a 13-year-old girl from the Lawndale community who had not been seen since the day before.

Lariyanna “Yanna” Reynolds went missing Saturday from the 1200 block of South Komensky Avenue, police said.

She is known by her nickname by friends and frequents the areas near the 1200 block of South Komensky Avenue as well as the 100 block of North Parkside Avenue in North Austin. She also may recently have traveled to west suburban Warrenville.

Lariyanna is Black, with black hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion. She stands 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a blue, multicolored hooded sweater, a white T-shirt, white shorts, and white shoes, and may also be carrying a pink backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, or to call Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8255.