17-Year-Old Boy Wounded In Broad-Daylight Shooting On Dan Ryan Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois State Police on Sunday afternoon were investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old boy wounded in broad daylight on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

At 9:20 a.m., shots were fired from one car toward another in the southbound local lanes of the Dan Ryan near 43rd Street, state police said.

The car that was fired upon was damaged, but the driver and front-seat passenger – a 38-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman from Chicago, respectively – were not injured. However, a 17-year-old boy in the back seat was shot and was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, state police said.

The southbound local lanes of the Dan Ryan were shut down for 24 minutes starting at 11 a.m. between 35th and 47th streets.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of it is asked to contact the ISP by phone at (847) 294-4400, or by email at ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses may remain anonymous.