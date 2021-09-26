Kansas State football vs. Oklahoma State report card: Not a good night for the Wildcats
STILLWATER, Okla. — Kansas State picked a bad night to struggle on both offense and defense against an energized Oklahoma State team opening Big 12 play at home. The Cowboys scored touchdowns on their first three possessions and got another score from their defense on the way to a 31-point first half — their highest point total of the season — while K-State's offense was unable to build on a promising drive to start the game.www.butlercountytimesgazette.com
