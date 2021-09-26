CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Marcus H. Rosenmueller, Santiago López Jover on ‘Welcome to Siegheilkirchen’ and Bringing the Work of Manfred Deix to Life

By Ed Meza
Variety
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sY42f_0c8lc2mo00

“Welcome to Siegheilkirchen” not only honors Manfred Deix, one of Austria’s most revered cartoonists and satirists, it also marks the country’s first ever animated feature film.

Unspooling in Gala Premieres at the Zurich Film Festival , the film follows a kid whose immense talent for drawing gives him an outlet for his discontent while growing up in a small conservative Austrian town, where Nazi sympathy is still very prevalent. Deix initially worked on the project as art director before his death in 2016.

For Marcus H. Rosenmüller, “Welcome to Siegheilkirchen” has been long in the making. It was the first animated film for the celebrated German filmmaker, who joined the project nearly a decade ago after producers Josef Aichholzer and Ernst Geyer convinced Deix of making a film based on his work and partly inspired by his life.

Development on the film took several years and the process became a learning experience for Rosenmüller, who oversaw pre-production and script. “I was very green behind the ears,” he quips, noting that getting the story right and financing the film took considerable time. “I was impressed and surprised that it is always a very long journey to make an animation film.”

Spanish animation supervisor Santiago López Jover, whose credits include Tomm Moore’s “Song of the Sea,” “Kahlil Gibran’s The Prophet,” by Roger Allers, and Tom Tykwer ’s “A Hologram for the King,” boarded the project in 2016 as co-director. “It was a necessary collaboration between animation filmmaking on my side and all the previous work on the story that Marcus was doing,” López says.

For Rosenmüller, working closely with López proved a valuable educational experience. “What I learned in making this animated film I can also take to fiction film, especially when you’re focusing on what is really, really needed for the story. What Santi taught me was where we have to focus: on movement, on emotion. As co-director, it was really fantastic for me.”

The collaboration resulted in a work that stays true to Deix’s art and spirit. “There are a lot of elements that are inspired by his life,” says López.

It’s also evident in the satire and the look of the characters. The film captures the artist’s contempt for the prejudice and discrimination prevalent at the time, adds Rosenmüller.

“The content of our story is the content that Manfred Deix always fought against with his cartoons: the Nazis that were still living in the villages, the scandals of the church and the bigotry of society.”

The object of his satire, of his criticism, was more than anything hypocrisy, López stresses. “And that’s what the film reflects.”

While the characters are very much in Deix’s caricature style, the film has an overall natural and realistic look. “The reference I used for the animators was ‘The Illusionist’ by Sylvain Chomet,” López explains. That 2010 film (based on a screenplay by Jacques Tati) similarly used caricatures in realistic settings.

The experience of making “Welcome to Sieheilkirchen” has given Rosenmüller great appreciation for the genre, especially for the creative freedom in realizing ideas and scenes that are not possible in live action. “You can be free in your head. You can just paint it. You can just do it. That’s the big advantage in animation.”

Sold internationally by Picture Tree International, “Welcome to Siegheilkirchen” (previously known as “Snotty Boy”) will be distributed by Pandora Filmverleih in Germany, Filmladen in Austria and Präsens Film in Switzerland.

For his next project, López is planning to direct “Hikari,” an animated film set in 19th-century Nagasaki about Jinsaburo Moriyama, a Japanese Christian persecuted for his faith. Jonathan Clarke’s Kilkenny-based Distillery Films is producing the film, which has already secured development funding from Screen Ireland. “Welcome to Siegheilkirchen” producer Aichholzer Filmproduktion and Manuel Cristóbal’s Madrid-based Sygnatia are set to co-produce.

López and Cristóbal (“Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles”) are also collaborating on a couple of other as yet unannounced animated features for adult audiences.

Rosenmüller, meanwhile, will again be dabbling in animation on his next project, a modern remake of the classic 1980s TV series “Meister Eder und sein Pumuckl,” about a magical imp who lives with an old carpenter. Produced by Munich-based Neuesuper for RTL and its TVNow streaming platform, the new live-action animated show is scheduled to shoot next year.

Rosenmüller’s other current pic, “Lifeguard Off Duty,” about a grumpy lifeguard trying to save the local swimming pool from closure, recently hit German theaters to rave reviews.

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Fantastic Fest Awards 2021: ‘After Blue,’ ‘The Sadness,’ and More Win Big — Exclusive

Fantastic Fest 2021 is bringing its physical edition to an end on September 30, and IndieWire is exclusively revealing this year’s award winners below. Many of the winning features will be available to stream September 30 through October 11 as part of the virtual Fantastic Fest at Home, including “After Blue,” “Zalava,” “Name Above Title,” and “Let the Wrong One In.” All the award-winning short films will stream virtual as well. This year’s Competition winner for Best Film is Bertrand Mandico’s “After Blue.” The movie is set on a mysterious planet populated entirely by women, where a teenager and her mother...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Spencer’ Is ‘Going to Be a Big Deal,’ Actor Timothy Spall Says at Zurich Film Festival

Recently seen as a domineering equerry, Major Alistair Gregory, in Pablo Larraín’s “Spencer,” keeping a watchful eye on Kristen Stewart’s Diana as she arrives at the Queen’s Sandringham Estate for Christmas, Timothy Spall has high hopes for the film following its rapturous Venice premiere, the actor tells Variety at Zurich Film Festival. “‘Spencer’ is going to be a big deal when it comes out. It has been so well received,” he says, calling his character “a bit of an antagonist.” “He believes in the sanctity of that system. Britain doesn’t have a constitution and if there is one thing that...
MOVIES
Variety

David Tennant-Starrer ‘Litvinenko’ Headlines Impressive ITV Studios Autumn Sales Slate – Global Bulletin

MARKET ITV Studios has unveiled a raft of pre-sales for several of its titles and released details about its scripted slate of shows which the company will present to buyers from around the world at its Fall Festival Drama day, Wednesday Oct. 6. Commissioned by ITV and Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT), the new drama series “Litvinenko,” from writer George Kay, is a four-part true-crime drama starring David Tennant. The series, which is produced by Patrick Spence, ITV Studios and Tiger Aspect Productions, recounts the real-life story of Alexander Litvinenko, a former Russian Federal Security Services and KGB officer was killed by polonium poisoning...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sylvain Chomet
Person
Kahlil Gibran
Person
Tomm Moore
Person
Jacques Tati
Person
Tom Tykwer
Variety

Directors Peter Middleton and James Spinney on ‘The Real Charlie Chaplin’

Switzerland became Charlie Chaplin’s home after he was hounded out of the U.S. in 1952, so it’s perhaps fitting that the Zurich Film Festival hosted the European premiere of feature documentary “The Real Charlie Chaplin.” Playing in the festival’s documentary competition section, “The Real Charlie Chaplin” is an innovative montage of film clips, behind-the-scenes footage, newly-unearthed audio recordings, dramatic reconstructions and personal archive about cinema’s first and arguably greatest icon – tracing his meteoric rise from the slums of Victorian London to Hollywood stardom and eventual banishment. The darker side of Chaplin’s life is explored too, from the treatment of his...
MOVIES
Variety

Jacques Audiard Seeks New Ways to Illuminate the City of Light in ‘Paris, 13th District’

Following its debut at Cannes this summer, Jacques Audiard’s latest film “Paris, 13th District (Les Olympiades)” screened at the Zurich Film Festival this week. In his monochrome opus of young lives unexpectedly intertwined, the director of the Oscar-nominated “A Prophet” and Palme d’Or-winning “Dheepan,” returns to shoot in Paris, but he does his best to defamiliarize its well-known streets and tropes.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Elite’ Producer Zeta Studios Boards Julio Medem’s Drama Series ‘Jai Alai’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Madrid-based Zeta Studios, producer of Netflix mega hit “Elite,” has boarded Guadalajara Intl. Film Festival honoree Julio Medem’s first foray into television, “Jai Alai.” It joins L.A. and Mexico City-based Panamericana Pictures, led by Mexican producer Eva Ruiz de Chavez, who had developed the show with Medem. Expressing excitement at their first project with Zeta Studios, Ruiz de Chávez said: “It is becoming an international multi-language project just as Julio and I envisioned from the beginning.” “[Zeta Studios CEO] Antonio Asensio has been the perfect partner and I know this will be the beginning of many projects between Zeta and Panamericana...
THEATER & DANCE
The Hollywood Reporter

Neon Takes Rebeca Huntt’s ‘Beba’ Bio Documentary

Neon has nabbed the worldwide rights to Beba, the debut film by New York Afro-Latina artist Rebeca Huntt. The documentary about the director’s family bowed at the Toronto Film Festival and will receive a 2022 commercial release. Beba weaves together music, 16mm film, poetry and interview footage as Huntt explores her own identity via the emotional family memoir. Reflecting on her childhood and adolescence in New York City as the daughter of a Dominican father and Venezuelan mother, Huntt investigates the historical, societal and generational trauma she’s inherited and ponders how those ancient wounds have shaped her, while simultaneously considering the universal truths that connect us all as humans. She includes extensive interviews with her parents and sister. Beba was written and directed by Huntt, who also produced the doc with Sofia Geld. Petra Costa, Alyse Ardell Spiegel, Alessandra Orofino, Joy Bryant and Inuka Bacote-Capiga share the executive producer credits. Neon’s Mason Speta negotiated the distribution deal with the UTA Independent Film Group, who represented the sale of the film. UTA also represents Huntt. Neon is also set to release Julia Ducournau’s Cannes Palme d’Or winner Titane, Jonas Poher Rasmussen’s Flee, Pablo Larrain’s Spencer, starring Kristen Stewart and Celine Sciamma’s Petite Maman.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Films#Feature Film#Austrian#Nazi#German#Spanish
Deadline

Todd McCarthy: Wim Wenders’ ‘Room 666’ Had A View Of The Future

After all the excitement and explosion of new talent in the 1960s and 1970s, the cinema in general and Hollywood in particular hit a dry spell in the 1980s, without question the dullest decade for movies on record. Hollywood studio fare became more standardized, most movies were too long, bloated and unambitious, and let’s not even get started on the dreadful fashions and women’s frizzed hairstyles. The 1980s also played host to the battles amongst home entertainment formats to determine the future of how we would experience what came to be called “content.” Home recording on VHS was widespread by the...
MOVIES
Variety

‘No One Gets Out Alive’ Review: The Rates Are Cheap, but Checkout’s a Killer at This Boardinghouse

English horror novelist Adam Nevill’s 2011 “The Ritual” was made into an atmospheric outdoor supernatural opus four years ago by “The Night House” director David Bruckner. Now that author’s subsequent “No One Gets Out Alive” gets similar treatment — though this tale takes place almost entirely indoors — via Montreal-based VFX artist and producer Santiago Menghini’s feature directorial debut. Switching locale from the book’s Birmingham to Cleveland, the mostly Romania-shot thriller still somehow succeeds primarily in the vividness of its physical environ, an impressively decrepit boardinghouse that seems to swallow up vulnerable young women whole.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Armani Debuts Venice Film Festival Award Honoring Trends in Cinema

Actors, models and other notable guests joined together to raise a toast to cinema at this year’s Armani Beauty dinner, held on Sept. 4 at the Hotel Danieli during the 78th Venice Film Festival. As the official beauty sponsor, Armani Beauty celebrated its partnership with the annual Italian film fest and announced a new award to be bestowed upon a winning film during the festival’s closing ceremony. The Armani Beauty Audience Award, Orizzonti Extra — to be presented to a film that exemplifies new cinematic trends and rising talent — will be voted on by a jury of spectators who will...
MOVIES
Variety

Netflix’s Lars Wiebe on the Films He Is Looking for in Germany, Austria, Switzerland

Lars Wiebe, Neflix’s newly installed manager of international original film for Germany, Austria and Switzerland, has set out the kind of projects that he is looking for. Speaking at the Zurich Summit, Wiebe said the streamer leans into “interesting, new and fresh ideas – films that might not have been possible in the old traditional world.” The streamer has had big international success recently with the release of German vampire and plane hijacking movie “Blood Red Sky.” Coming up is the first ever German language adaptation of “All Quiet on the Western Front.” In post for the past two and a half months,...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Germany
Country
Switzerland
Publisher
Variety
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Many Saints of Newark’ DP, Production Designer on Filming ‘Sopranos’ Prequel and the Return to Holsten’s

Director of photography Kramer Morgenthau and production designer Bob Shaw discuss their work on New Line Cinema’s The Many Saints of Newark — the prequel film to David Chase’s influential HBO crime drama The Sopranos — in a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter’s Behind the Screen podcast. Morganthau says the filmmakers aimed to give the movie a look that was “cinematic, and at the same time-honored the original look of the show but had maybe a big screen, larger than life quality, and at the same time stayed immersive with these characters.” Shaw–who also worked on The Sopranos–describes his work on the...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ Director, Co-Writer Shaka King Signs First-Look Deal at FX

Shaka King has signed a first-look deal at FX. Under the deal, King will develop new TV projects for FX through his newly launched production company, I’d Watch That. Along with King, the company’s president and co-founder is Brandon Harris. King most recently directed, co-wrote, and produced the Oscar-winning feature film “Judas and the Black Messiah,” which told the story of Illinois Black Panther Party leader Fred Hampton and how the U.S government conspired to imprison and ultimately murder him. The film starred Daniel Kaluuya as Hampton, with Kaluuya winning the Oscar for best supporting actor. It also starred LaKeith Stanfield as...
TV & VIDEOS
Refinery29

How To Channel Zoë Kravitz’s Tatum-Era Style

Is there anything more satisfying than a hot couple with great style? I don’t think so. When rumours began to swirl on celebrity gossip Instagram Deuxmoi that the uber-cool Zoë Kravitz had separated from her then-husband and was now dating Channing Tatum, many were in disbelief. And without any photographic evidence, we tossed the tidbit aside.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Brad PItt Arrives To L.A. Film Set Smiling Ear To Ear Days After Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie Was Spotted On Third Date With The Weeknd

Brad Pitt was spotted on the set of his new film Babylon and the actor looked completely unbothered with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie's recent antics. Earlier today, the paparazzi caught the 57-year-old actor arriving to work on the Damien Chazelle-directed project. Article continues below advertisement. The details of the movie...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Idris Elba’s Wife Sabrina Looks Sensational In Sheer Dress At ‘Bond’ Premiere After-Party

Idris Elba’s wife, Sabrina, stole the show in a sheer dress at the ‘No Time To Die’ premiere after-party on Sept. 28. Idris Elba, 49, and his wife Sabrina, 32, looked amazing when they attended the after-party for the premiere of the new Bond film, No Time To Die, in London on September 28. The after-party was held at Annabel’s and Sabrina looked absolutely stunning when she rocked a skintight sheer black midi dress.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy