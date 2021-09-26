CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay Packers cornerback Kevin King out, left tackle Josh Nijman in against San Francisco 49ers

Cover picture for the articleSANTA CLARA, Calif. - In hindsight, perhaps it shouldn’t have been surprising the Green Bay Packers started Yosh Nijman at left tackle. On paper, the matchup looked frightening, pitting Nijman in his first career start against San Francisco 49ers star edge rusher Nick Bosa. Nijman, a former undrafted tackle, is in his third season with the Packers. He played in all 16 games last season, mostly special teams. Nijman had only 14 snaps on offense.

