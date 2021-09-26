CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US captures first Ryder Cup since 2016 with strong performance on final day

By Ryan Gaydos
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. held strong and defeated Europe to win the Ryder Cup on Sunday. The U.S. was the first team to reach the 14.5-point threshold needed to claim the trophy. It’s the Americans’ first Ryder Cup championship since 2016 and they did it at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin. The U.S....

Fox News

