State climatologist speaks on what a dry spring, summer means for fall in Oregon

Well, we finally got the rain we have been waiting for, but too much of it fell in a very short period of time and then we returned to dry. My rain gauge measured 2.26 inches of rain in the 48-hour period of September 18th and 19th. This rainfall did not have much of an effect on the drought situation nor the wildfires still raging in Oregon. Too much of it was runoff and didn’t soak into the ground. This wildfire season continues to see thousands of acres of land on fire. Let’s take another look at the current wildfire situation.With the arrival of more rain this week maybe the annual rain season will take hold and keep giving us more rain.

