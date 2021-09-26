State climatologist speaks on what a dry spring, summer means for fall in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — For two years, Oregon has been under detrimental drought. As we move into colder months and a forecasted La Nina, climatologists hope this is the state's opportunity to play catch-up. For a state like Oregon, nestled into the moisture-laden Pacific Northwest, rain should not be a rare sighting. However, it has been lately. According to the latest check of the US Drought Monitor, more than 70% of Oregon is under extreme drought.katu.com
Comments / 0