Amtrak CEO releases statement regarding train derailment

CHICAGO (CBS)– An investigation is underway after the Amtrak derailment in Montana that killed three people and left dozens hurt. Social media video from survivors shows the moments right after the Amtrak Empire Builder train derailed. The train left Chicago, bound for Seattle Saturday. Wayne Freed was switching cars when it jumped the tracks. “I was lucky in that I was able to grab a hold of the coffee table and I just held onto that and my legs were dangling down below in the windows broke out down below and which is how we eventually escaped out to the train stopped,” He said. Investigators are expected to look into several ways the train could have left the track, including a track switching issue, or a potential defect in one of the rails. They are also looking into whether seatbelts would have prevented injuries and deaths.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO