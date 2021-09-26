CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amtrak CEO releases statement regarding train derailment

By Courtesy Jacob Cordeiro
nbcrightnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: SEPT. 26 AT 2:30 P.M. Amtrack CEO Bill Flynn released a statement regarding the Amtrak train derailment that happened in Buelow, Montana Saturday:. "We are in mourning today for the people who lost their lives due to the derailment of the Empire Builder train Saturday, near Joplin, Montana, on the BNSF Railway, as well as the many others who were injured. We have no words that can adequately express our sorrow for those who lost a loved one or who were hurt in this horrible event. They are in our thoughts and prayers.

www.nbcrightnow.com

