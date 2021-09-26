New arcade opening in downtown Concord
Maher Abbas, owner and operator of Wow Fried Chicken and Subs, is looking to expand Concord’s downtown experience, planning to open a new arcade for the general public. Abbas, a small business owner, has operated his restaurant for nearly seven years and wants to create a new experience for his customers. The building, adjacent to Wow Fried Chicken at 5 Pleasant St., contains Abbas’ arcade on the top floor, with the ground floor operating as a venue hall for birthdays and events.www.concordmonitor.com
Comments / 2