Christian Bale’s Reunion with His Mother after 10 Years of Conflict Caused by a Quarrel in 2008

By Camila Santiago
Amomama
Amomama
 5 days ago
The feud between Christian Bale and his mother was over after a ten-year-long no-contact period. In 2008, Bale allegedly shoved his mother at London’s Dorchester hotel. The Hollywood actor Christian Bale put an end to the feud with his mother after 10 years without talking to her. The incident happened on the night that the actor attended the premiere of the movie “The Dark Knight,” in which he played one of his most famous roles, Batman.

AmoMama creates actual, engaging, and meaningful content for a global audience. We collect and tell news and stories of people from all over the world.

