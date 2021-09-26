CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puget Sound region could see unstable weather as cold air moves in

After a beautiful fall Saturday, the Puget Sound is due for a bout of unstable weather conditions. KIRO 7 meteorologists say Sunday is the transition day with low pressure moving in over the region, starting with rain and breezy conditions on the coast. As the system moves inland on Monday, cool air settles in, leading to instability. Highs might reach the 60s and some areas will see isolated thunderstorms.

MyNorthwest

Tornado touches down in Southern Washington on Monday evening

People in parts of Southern Washington got a little more than just stormy weather to start the week, with reports of a tornado moving through the area on Monday evening. According to the National Weather Service’s bureau in Portland, Oregon, “multiple videos and doppler radar” confirmed the presence of a “weak tornado” around 7 p.m., near the north end of Battle Ground, Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

Season’s first mountain snow this weekend heralds the onset of fall

Western Washington’s first major storm of the season is expected to bring snow to the mountains this weekend. “We’re expecting about half an inch to maybe two inches of accumulation, said National Weather Service Meteorologist Samantha Borth. “Right now we’re recommending that hikers and anyone recreating outdoors in higher terrain pay attention to the forecast over the weekend.”
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Records fall amid Puget Sound region’s first storm of the season

The first major storm of the season has arrived, and rainfall records have fallen over the past few days while thousands were left without power. Rain moved into the Puget Sound region on Friday afternoon, breaking the Sept. 17 record for both Bellingham and Quillayute, which saw 1.45 and 3.05 inches inches respectively for the day. The previous record for Bellingham on that date was 0.93 inches; Quillayute record was 1.97.
SEATTLE, WA
