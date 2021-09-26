Puget Sound region could see unstable weather as cold air moves in

The first major storm of the season has arrived, and rainfall records have fallen over the past few days while thousands were left without power. Rain moved into the Puget Sound region on Friday afternoon, breaking the Sept. 17 record for both Bellingham and Quillayute, which saw 1.45 and 3.05 inches inches respectively for the day. The previous record for Bellingham on that date was 0.93 inches; Quillayute record was 1.97.

