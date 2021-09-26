Puget Sound region could see unstable weather as cold air moves in
After a beautiful fall Saturday, the Puget Sound is due for a bout of unstable weather conditions. KIRO 7 meteorologists say Sunday is the transition day with low pressure moving in over the region, starting with rain and breezy conditions on the coast. As the system moves inland on Monday, cool air settles in, leading to instability. Highs might reach the 60s and some areas will see isolated thunderstorms.mynorthwest.com
