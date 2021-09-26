CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants fall to Falcons: Winners, losers and those in between

By Dan Benton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The New York Giants fell to 0-3 on the season with a humiliating, 17-14, loss to the Atlanta Falcons as time expired. It was their second such loss in as many weeks.

Looking at the numbers, it’s almost unbelievable that the Giants found a way to lose the game but that’s what bad teams do. It’s also what the Giants do best these days.

Here’s a look at the winners and losers (and those in between) from the Week 3 loss.

Winners

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Daniel Jones: The Daniel Jones slander must come to an end. Whatever his issues were over the first two seasons of his career have been erased. He gave it everything on Sunday despite dealing with lacking personnel (again) and set the team up to win late in the fourth before his teammates (see: Ben Bredeson and Nate Solder) ruined things.

Colling Johnson: After losing Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton, and with Kenny Golladay also ailing, the Giants were forced to call on the back-end of their offensive roster. Johnson, although he wasn’t perfect, answered those calls.

Azeez Ojulari: Three games, three sacks for the rookie. And his sack/forced fumble near the end of the second quarter likely kept some additional Atlanta points off the board — preventing a potential early dagger in the heart.

Others: Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney, Andrew Thomas

Losers

AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Evan Engram: After missing two weeks with a calf injury, Engram returned to the field on Sunday and did what Engram does best — fumble. The reaction of the fans was rough — they cheered when Engram checked out of the game and booed when he came back in.

Kyle Rudolph: With Engram struggling, Rudolph had an opportunity to step up but didn’t make much happen. When he was given a route, he created little separation. He was also beaten a few times on blocks, which is arguably his strength. Ditto Kaden Smith.

Joe Judge: Judge lost a challenge (now 0-3 in career) and called a timeout late in the second quarter to save Giants 1.5 yards. It ended up meaning nothing as the Falcons scored easily, and then Big Blue had no timeouts left on either of their final two first half drives. If that’s not something you care to criticize, perhaps we can discuss how remarkably undisciplined his players are? How about the decision to punt on fourth-and-3 from the Falcons’ 39-yard line?

John Mara: During Eli Manning’s jersey retirement ceremony, Mara’s voice could barely be heard as it was drown out by loud boos. What should have been a special moment was ruined by the state of the team (the fans had every right to boo).

Referees: The officials were wildly inconsistent on Sunday afternoon, flagging the Giants if they breathed on someone the wrong way. On the opposite of the ball, they resisted tossing flags for the exact same transgressions.

Others: Eli Penny, Will Hernandez, Ben Bredeson, Rodarius Williams

Mixed reviews

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

C.J. Board: Board had a great over-the-shoulder toe-tapping catch in the first quarterback, but he followed that up with a second quarter OPI. Not only did that penalty cost the Giants a first down, it pinned them deep and led to tremendous field position for Atlanta who then scored a touchdown. He also fumbled the opening second half kickoff.

Others: James Bradberry, Adoree’ Jackson, Nate Solder

