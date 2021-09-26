Patriots fans react to startling loss against Saints in Week 3

It’s really difficult to believe the New England Patriots will be ready for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next week.

All three phases of the ball were lackluster in the Patriots’ 28-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints at home. Mac Jones finished the game throwing for 270 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions on 51 attempts. James White was carted out of the game with a serious hip injury and the rush attack couldn’t recover from his absence.

Jonnu Smith dropped a crucial pass that was intercepted and returned for a touchdown, leading to a 21-3 lead for the Saints to start the second half. Outside of Matthew Judon, Davon Godchaux, Kendrick Bourne, and Jakobi Meyers — there wasn’t much to be excited for.

Here’s how Patriots fans reacted to the loss.

