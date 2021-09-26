CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Patriots fans react to startling loss against Saints in Week 3

By Isaiah Houde
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eWjEK_0c8la05m00

It’s really difficult to believe the New England Patriots will be ready for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next week.

All three phases of the ball were lackluster in the Patriots’ 28-13 loss to the New Orleans Saints at home. Mac Jones finished the game throwing for 270 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions on 51 attempts. James White was carted out of the game with a serious hip injury and the rush attack couldn’t recover from his absence.

Jonnu Smith dropped a crucial pass that was intercepted and returned for a touchdown, leading to a 21-3 lead for the Saints to start the second half. Outside of Matthew Judon, Davon Godchaux, Kendrick Bourne, and Jakobi Meyers — there wasn’t much to be excited for.

Here’s how Patriots fans reacted to the loss.

Here's the pessimistic reactions

And, here's the optimistic ones

Comments / 0

Related
SaintsNewsNetwork

Saints Report Card vs. Patriots | Week 3

New Orleans Saints performance report card by offensive, defensive, and coaching units versus the New England Patriots in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL regular season.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

10 burning questions ahead of Saints-Patriots in Week 3

The New Orleans Saints have an opportunity to notch a rare win against the New England Patriots, who have beaten the black and gold in two of their three meetings during the Sean Payton era. Both teams are in unfamiliar rebuilding phases, with Jameis Winston working to prove last week’s...
NFL
FanSided

New England Patriots Week 3 roadmap to the New Orleans Saints

The New England Patriots are riding high after a 25-6 victory over the New York Jets in Week 2, but Sean Payton, Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara and the New Orleans Saints are marching into town with a different kind of music on the football field. Following a loss to the...
NFL
FanSided

Patriots: Jonnu Smith’s disastrous day highlights brutal loss to Saints

A ton of things went wrong for the New England Patriots on Sunday, but had a few players been able to merely execute rudimentary tasks, the tone would be a lot different. Instead, an embarrassing loss to the New Orleans Saints has fans questioning … just about everything except for the tenacious effort by the defense, which has been a hallmark for over 20 years now.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Mac Jones
Boston

Patriots, Saints sit in a similar spot ahead of Week 3 matchup

Both teams are replacing a legendary quarterback while dealing with injuries to star players and have talented backfields. As Bill Parcells disciples Sean Payton and Bill Belichick prepare to face off this Sunday, their franchises currently sit in similar places. The obvious similarity between the Saints and Patriots is their...
NFL
CBS Sports

Patriots stock up, stock down following Week 3 loss to Saints: Mac Jones' deep ball woes, Bourne impresses

The New England Patriots fell to 1-2 on the season after losing to the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium, 28-13. It was a rough showing for Bill Belichick's team as they had three-straight three-and-outs to begin the game and had various mistakes that either prevented New England from putting points on the board or helped the Saints add to their lead. With that in mind, there are plenty of things that need correcting as the Patriots move forward if they want to remain competitive the rest of the way.
NFL
fullpresscoverage.com

Patriots By The Numbers: Offense Sputters In Loss To Saints

The Patriots fell to 1-2 on the season with an ugly 28-13 loss to Jameis Winston and the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. It was not a pretty sight in any area, save for the play of quarterback Mac Jones, who, despite the three interceptions, continued to look poised under center while facing pressure for much of the game. Jones ended the night going 31-of-50 for 270 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions. Regardless, it is the fourth time in the Bill Belichick-era that the Patriots have started 1-2 or worse. Previously it happened in 2018 (1-2), 2012 (1-2), 2001 (1-2), and 2000 (0-3). Good news for Patriots fans, twice (2001 and 2018), the Patriots went on to win the Super Bowl.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The New England Patriots#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#The New Orleans Saints#Siskokid6383#Scarps 23#Unpatriotlike
NESN

Seven Thoughts On Mac Jones’ Performance In Patriots’ Loss To Saints

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots stumbled through their sloppiest game of the 2021 season on Sunday, losing 28-13 to the New Orleans Saints at Gillette Stadium. It also was the most uneven showing yet for rookie quarterback Mac Jones, who completed 30 of 51 passes for 270 yards and one touchdown with three interceptions in the loss.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

9 takeaways from the Patriots' embarrassing loss to the Saints

The New England Patriots defense did what it could to stop the New Orleans Saints and give Mac Jones opportunities to win the game. Under constant pressure and playing victim to the coaching staff’s overly conservative decisions, Jones couldn’t muster enough offensive firepower to get into the game against the Saints, who beat the Patriots 28-13.
NFL
CBS Boston

With All The Attention On Tom Brady, Mac Jones Has A Real Chance For His First Great Game

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Three weeks into his NFL career, Mac Jones has one bad start, one good start, and one start that doesn’t really register to his name. And though it may defy logic on the surface, the 15th overall pick in this year’s draft is actually in prime position to turn in his first excellent game against the defending Super Bowl champs on Sunday night. Had you said this in the offseason, when the lasting memory of the Buccaneers’ defense was a complete and total decimation of the best quarterback on earth, you’d have gotten laughed out...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

This is why teams are not interested in Cam Newton

Much has been made of Cam Newton’s release by the New England Patriots, and the lack of interest from other teams in light of that. In reality, it sounds like the biggest factor is simply that Newton isn’t the player he once was in the eyes of NFL teams. According...
NFL
FanSided

3 quarterbacks who should be benched after Week 2

While injuries plagued a few starting quarterbacks around the league on Sunday, there were three starters in particular that performed less than average. After the first slate of games drew to a close on Sunday afternoon, there were a number of starting quarterbacks that suffered injuries. Tua Tagovailoa, Andy Dalton, Tyrod Taylor and Carson Wentz were all hit by injuries that caused them to be out of the game.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Ndamukong Suh Roster Move

Ndamukong Suh – one of the Buccaneers‘ most important defensive players – will suit up and be on the field when Tampa Bay begins the season this coming Thursday. The Bucs recently placed Suh on the reserve/COVID list, putting his availability for the 2021 season opener in jeopardy. But both Suh and the Tampa Bay defense received great news on Monday.
NFL
The Spun

Rex Ryan Announces He’s ‘Done’ With 1 Notable Quarterback

Former New York Jets head coach Rex Ryan has never been afraid to say what’s on his mind. During this Tuesday’s edition of Get Up on ESPN, he revealed which NFL quarterback he’s officially done with. It turns out Ryan is done sticking up for New York Giants quarterback Daniel...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Patrick Mahomes Sideline Video

You know things aren’t going well for the Kansas City Chiefs when superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is getting animated on the sideline. The Chiefs are coming off a Week 2 loss to the Ravens. Kansas City is hoping to bounce back with a win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.
NFL
survivornet.com

Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott Overcomes Grief of Mother’s Cancer Death, Losing Brother to Suicide & Ankle Injury, Makes Triumphant Return to Football

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has been through an extraordinary amount of tragedy. From the death of his mother and brother, to a potentially career-ending injury, Dak overcame it all and has now made his triumphant return to the football field. We don’t know what stage Dak’s mother’s colon cancer...
NFL
USA Today

Rob Gronkowski's dog steals the show on 'Monday Night Football'

During ESPN’s alternate broadcast of “Monday Night Football” with legendary quarterbacking brothers Peyton and Eli Manning, Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski made an appearance, but was upstaged by his adorable pup. Ralphie barked for Gronk’s attention during his live interview, and the future Hall of Famer obliged, giving...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers make big Antonio Brown move ahead of Patriots showdown

The grand return of Tom Brady to Foxborough will be the talk of the football world this weekend, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the New England Patriots at Gilette Stadium. But while all eyes are on Brady vs. Bill Belichick, the Buccaneers made a move ahead of that matchup by activating wide receiver Antonio Brown from the COVID-19 list, as reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy