The Saints defense lifted the Saints to a much needed rebound victory against the Patriots. The Jameis Winston experience is a roller coaster that belongs at Six Flags, as the new starting QB threw for two touchdowns and no interceptions a week after throwing two picks against the Panthers. Marquez Callaway’s first touchdown catch is one we will never forget, coming off a pass from Winston who was being dragged to the ground and simply threw it up for grabs. However, no matter how pretty it was, it was still good to see the offense get back on track after managing just seven points last week.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO