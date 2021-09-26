CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laid-off hotel employees fight for return to work

By Ovetta Wiggins, The Washington Post, Ovetta Wiggins
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAngela Carillo wants her old job back. She and about 100 of her co-workers were laid off last spring and are still waiting to hear from their former employer about returning to the Columbia, Md., hotel where Carillo has worked nearly half her life. David Costello - whose company, IMH...

www.mrt.com

