Ohio State linebacker K’Vaughan Pope quit in the middle of the game, and today he was dismissed
Could you imagine quitting on your team in the middle of a game? I mean the only other time I have ever noticed that was when Buffalo Bills cornerback Vontae Davis. Buffalo Bills cornerback Vontae Davis abruptly retired at halftime of Sunday’s 31-20 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, saying in a statement later that the reality had hit him: “I shouldn’t be out there anymore.”www.nfldraftdiamonds.com
Comments / 0