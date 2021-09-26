CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sarah

I’m dreading the return of office politics

By Christine Manby
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zgGP1_0c8lYJm400

It’s not every day you receive an email from your boss with the heading “TW*TS”. Well, actually, when I worked as a temp at an advertising agency in the early Nineties, I received much worse but that’s another story. What is the statute of limitations on harassment claims?

In this case, “TW*TS” turned out to be a totally innocent acronym, standing for Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays – the days my boss Bella suspected we would all be most likely choose if, as she hoped, we agreed to come back to the office for a three-day week beginning in October.

“The problem is, we have to make sure that someone is manning the fort five days a week,” she added.

The objections and mitigations were coming in before I had even finished reading the email. The parents were quickest off the blocks. They needed to be TW*TS. Did Bella have any idea how many inset days the average school had in a term? And they were always on Fridays or Mondays.

I had every sympathy with the parents’ arguments. They had definitely had the sh*tty end of the stick during the lockdowns, having to deal with homeschooling on top of everything else, but one thing they hadn’t experienced was the crushing loneliness of seeing nobody for weeks on end. I needed the long weekends too, to catch up on all the social interaction I’d missed out on. I didn’t say that of course. Not in writing. I had a feeling that it would not go down well.

When it was clear that everyone still wanted to be a TW*T, Bella sent another email, calling a Zoom meeting to discuss the situation.

“Since you’re all so determined to be TW*Ts, we’re going to have to do this by lottery,” she announced. “Each person in the team will be allocated a number and I will put all those numbers into a hat. Your priority for choosing your working days will accord with the order in which the numbers are drawn out. First person drawn gets first pick etcetera.”

“Not fair!” everyone protested.

“Can any of you think of a fairer way?” asked Bella, coming over all King Solomon. “We need boots on the ground every working day and you all have perfectly good reasons for wanting to be out of the office on Mondays and Fridays. I can’t run a business like that. We’re service providers. Our clients need to be assured that we can provide PR services whenever they need them, and that includes on Mondays and Fridays. So we’re going to choose days by lottery. The working pattern will initially last for one month and then we’ll choose again. For the second round, the person who came last in the original lottery will choose first etcetera.”

Bella allocated our numbers in alphabetical order. I got seven. George, who had been given the number four, wailed that four was his unluckiest number and begged me to swap. I agreed and Bella wrote my name next to the four instead. We all watched avidly as Bella tore the sheet of paper onto which the numbers were written into ten pieces, which she folded for the sake of anonymity before putting them into one of her trademark velvet fedoras. To ensure that the process was entirely fair, she called her cleaner Bev into the home office and had her pick out the first number.

“Four,” Bev announced.

“That’s me!” said George excitedly, before he remembered. “Oh no. That’s Trudy.”

I had come first in the lottery. For a moment, it was as though I had won the actual lottery. But with great luck comes great responsibility. Bella invited me to lay out my plan for October, reminding me that I would have to stick to it for the next four weeks. What days was I going to choose? The unofficial office WhatsApp (everyone but Bella) was soon buzzing.

“I need to work TWT more than anyone,” wrote Sarah. “I’m going to be coming all the way from Edinburgh.”

Not my fault, I thought. Her parental priority meant that I hadn’t been able to go on holiday at Christmas, Easter or in August for the past seven years.

“I’ve got a stag do in Ibiza second weekend of October,” wrote George. “If I can have Fridays and Mondays off and make a long weekend of it, I will make it worth your while.”

“My physiotherapist only works on Mondays and Fridays,” wrote Lizzie. “I still need at least four weeks’ treatment before my shoulder is back to full strength.”

Lizzie had injured her shoulder while throwing her bouquet at the wedding to which I hadn’t been invited – not even to the evening do – even though it took place after Covid restrictions on numbers were removed.

I knew that if I caved to any one request, I would upset everyone else. And when the whole scheme was reversed the following month, would any of them consider me? I doubted it. This was my one and only chance to be a TW*T. I was going for it.

“I’d like to work Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, please, Bella.”

Sarah’s Zoom window immediately went blank. Lizzie howled, though her agony was to be shortlived. She was next to be drawn out of the hat and chose to be a TW*T too. Everyone else would have to work a three-day week that included Monday and Friday. No exceptions.

Later, I sent George a WhatsApp. “I’m really sorry about your stag do. Perhaps Bella will make an exception for that week?”

There was no response, though I could see that he was online and that he had read my message. Sarah didn’t respond to my messages either. My phone was dead, but my ears were burning. I just knew that someone in the office had set up a new WhatsApp group, and this time it didn’t include me. After four hours of complete radio silence from my colleagues, I was almost glad to receive Bella’s email entitled “WTF”.

Comments / 0

Related
Radar Online.com

Brad PItt Arrives To L.A. Film Set Smiling Ear To Ear Days After Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie Was Spotted On Third Date With The Weeknd

Brad Pitt was spotted on the set of his new film Babylon and the actor looked completely unbothered with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie's recent antics. Earlier today, the paparazzi caught the 57-year-old actor arriving to work on the Damien Chazelle-directed project. Article continues below advertisement. The details of the movie...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Office Politics#Tw
Radar Online.com

Britney Spears' Dad Unloads $2.5 Million Property Owned By Pop Star's Estate, Days Before He's Set To Lose His $16k A Month Salary

Britney Spears dad Jamie started selling off property owned by his daughter in the weeks before he’s set to step down as conservator after 13 years. According to official records obtained by The Sun, Jamie sold off $2.5 million worth of land in Louisiana. The property was owned by Britney’s estate, but her father had control over it.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Idris Elba’s Wife Sabrina Looks Sensational In Sheer Dress At ‘Bond’ Premiere After-Party

Idris Elba’s wife, Sabrina, stole the show in a sheer dress at the ‘No Time To Die’ premiere after-party on Sept. 28. Idris Elba, 49, and his wife Sabrina, 32, looked amazing when they attended the after-party for the premiere of the new Bond film, No Time To Die, in London on September 28. The after-party was held at Annabel’s and Sabrina looked absolutely stunning when she rocked a skintight sheer black midi dress.
CELEBRITIES
talesbuzz.com

The Other Way star Jenny Slatten found a new job that she loves

Thanks to her boy toy, Sumit Singh, Jenny Slatten has not had the easiest road to love. But things are finally looking up for the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star in the most unlikely of ways. Instagram blogger @90daythemelanatedway shared with fans that Jenny found herself a job.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
The Independent

Sarah Everard spent ‘last hours on Earth with very worst of humanity,’ says mother

Sarah Everard “spent her last hours on Earth with the very worst of humanity” her mother has said, on the eve of killer Wayne Couzens’s sentencing.Reading a statement at the Old Bailey in London, Susan Everard said she was “tormented” by the thought of what her daughter had endured.“She lost her life because Wayne Couzens wanted to satisfy his perverted desires,” she said.The mother said she was “repulsed” by the thought of what the former Metropolitan Police officer had done to her daughter, adding: “I am outraged that he masqueraded as a policeman in order to get what he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Couple endures ‘nightmare’ honeymoon in Barbados as bride has to isolate in ‘jail-like’ quarantine facility

A couple endured a “nightmare” honeymoon in Barbados after the bride tested positive for Covid-19 and had to spend 10 days in a “jail-like” quarantine facility.Amy, 27, and Alberto, 33, from Chiswick got married in Ireland before travelling to the Caribbean island nation three days later.They had both tested negative for coronavirus before their flight, but were required to take a second test on arrival. The next day, Amy received a positive result, necessitating 10 days of self-isolation.“She was so scared and was crying, it was horrible,” Alberto told the Daily Mail. “I stayed on the phone with her all...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Tyra Banks defends Dancing With the Stars dress after it was mocked online

Tyra Banks has divided viewers with a “Tyrassic Park” designed by Julian Mendez.The supermodel wore the burgundy gown, which featured giant, fan-like pleated sleeves that opened in wide circular shapes, to host Dancing With the Stars (DWTS) on Monday, in a look that reminded many on social media of the deadly spitting dilophosaurus from Jurassic Park.Other commentators said that the dress reminded them of “farfalle pasta”, while others went as far as comparing it to coronavirus. View this post on Instagram A...
CELEBRITIES
Telegraph

War on cash intensifies as shoppers banned from spending notes and coins

Dozens of towns and cities have turned into “cash deserts” where shoppers are regularly blocked from paying with notes and coins. In some areas almost half of people have been barred from paying in cash this year, according to a major survey of consumers conducted for Telegraph Money by cash machine provider Cardtronics.
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

265K+
Followers
116K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy