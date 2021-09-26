CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Texas Football: Casey Thompson’s 6 TD Performance vs Texas Tech!

By Damond Talbot
nfldraftdiamonds.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this video we breakdown Casey Thompson’s great performance vs Texas Tech. Thompson had 6 total TD’s against the Red Raiders. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist the underdogs playing the sport. We call them diamonds in the rough. My name is Damond Talbot, I have worked extremely hard to help hundreds of small school players over the past several years, and will continue my mission. We have several contributors on this site, and if they contribute their name and contact will be in the piece above. You can email me at nfldraftdiamonds@gmail.com.

www.nfldraftdiamonds.com

Comments / 0

Related
Houston Chronicle

Texas QB Casey Thompson's scoring streak starts with preparation, confidence

AUSTIN — Above all else, a quarterback’s job is to manufacture points. And few at the FBS level have done the job better than Casey Thompson has of late. It’s becoming something of an overworn statistic at this point, but that makes it no less meaningful: Dating to the 2020 Alamo Bowl, Thompson has led Texas to points on 16 of 18 drives.
TEXAS STATE
thedailytexan.com

4 postgame takeaways from Texas vs. Rice: Casey Thompson gets first career start

The Longhorns looked much sharper on both sides of the ball Saturday in a 58-0 shutout victory over Rice after an ugly 40-21 loss at the hands of the Arkansas Razorbacks. All eyes were on junior quarterback Casey Thompson, who replaced redshirt freshman quarterback Hudson Card as the starter after the offense struggled to get anything going last Saturday.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Burnt Orange Nation

Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Texas QB Casey Thompson’s confidence makes him standout

Texas Longhorns quarterback Casey Thompson, a redshirt junior, made an impression in his first career start against the Rice Owls over the weekend, in which Texas won 58-0. In particular, it’s his confidence that made an impression on Thompson’s teammates. Take this one piece of sentiment from sophomore running back...
TEXAS STATE
On3.com

Staggering Casey Thompson stat as Texas quarterback

Casey Thompson has been a true revelation for Steve Sarkisian and the Texas coaching staff. FOX college football reporter Bruce Feldman pointed out a staggering stat that should have Longhorns’ fans thrilled. “Since Casey Thompson stepped in after halftime of the bowl game and in his two starts (UT’s up...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Football#Texas Tech#Nfl Draft#American Football#Td#The Red Raiders#Nfl Draft Diamonds
LonghornCountry

Live Updates: Texas vs. Texas Tech

The Texas Longhorns and Texas Tech Red Raiders are set to face off from Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon, in what will be the Big 12 conference opener for both teams. The two teams will be facing off for the 71st time, with Texas leads the all-time...
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
Sports
Texas Tech University
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
hookem.com

Texas offensive standouts Casey Thompson, Xavier Worthy win weekly Big 12 awards

Texas quarterback Casey Thompson wasn’t even the Longhorns’ starter going into week two. But now after week four, he’s winning Big 12 awards. Thompson was named the league’s offensive player of the week on Monday for his dominant performance over Texas Tech. Thompson threw five touchdown passes and ran for another score in a 70-35 victory.
TEXAS STATE
thedailytexan.com

Revisiting Texas Football: Breaking down 5 plays from Texas vs Texas Tech

Texas’ dominating 70-35 win over Texas Tech featured many standout plays, including the Longhorns’ first defensive touchdown of the year on a pick-six. Here are the top five plays to revisit from Saturday’s game:. 1. Robinson makes them miss. A little over three minutes into the game, Texas head coach...
TEXAS STATE
Burnt Orange Nation

Texas QB Casey Thompson, WR Xavier Worthy earn several weekly honors after Texas Tech win

Two Texas Longhorns racked up several weekly awards following the outright romping of the Texas Tech Red Raiders over the weekend, in which Texas won handily 70-35. First off, redshirt junior quarterback Casey Thompson, who was named the Maxwell Award Player of the Week, a Manning Award Star of the Week, and the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week. That’s pretty solid considering it was Thompson’s first start in at least four years. All in all, Thompson went 18-of-23 for 303 yards and five touchdowns on the day.
TEXAS STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum names his surprising second-best team in SEC West

Paul Finebaum has noticed Auburn’s hot start, with wins over Alabama State by a 62-0 score, and Akron, 60-10. He was asked during his regular weekly visit on “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning” on WJOX in Birmingham, Alabama about which team is the second-best team in the SEC West so far this season.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To What Michael Wilbon Said

During a recent edition of ESPN’s Pardon The Interruption, show co-host Michael Wilbon went off on Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin when asked to make his pick for Saturday’s Alabama-Ole Miss game. Wilbon didn’t take much time to analyze the matchup itself, and instead went with Alabama (the double-digit...
COLLEGE SPORTS
nfldraftdiamonds.com

10 MUST START or SIT Running Backs – Week 4 Fantasy Football

Are you looking win your 2021 Fantasy Football League? Then you better listen to Ron Stewart the fantasy guru that we are showcasing on NFL Draft Diamonds for our fantasy football viewers. Ron Stewart is a great follow on Twitter and on YouTube. Check it out and learn something from the guru himself.
NFL
The Spun

Urban Meyer Explains The Reasoning For Monday’s Trade

Urban Meyer had plenty to say about the Jaguars-Panthers trade during his press conference on Monday. Jacksonville shipped cornerback CJ Henderson and a fifth-round pick to the Carolina Panthers on Monday morning. The Jaguars received tight end Dan Arnold and a third-round pick in return. The Jaguars were expected to...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy