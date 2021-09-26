CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Fast Money' Picks For September 27

By Craig Jones
Benzinga
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trades," Nadine Terman recommended a long position in Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A (NYSE: RDS-A). Pete Najarian wants to buy Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX). He said the entire energy space is going higher. Brian Kelly is a buyer of Global X Uranium ETF...

