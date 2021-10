Coogan said the decision to portray Savile -- a BBC TV personality and Top of the Pops host who died in 2011 before his widespread pedophilia emerged -- was not one he “took lightly” but the series had “an intelligent script tackling sensitively an horrific story which – however harrowing – needs to be told." Many people on social media have condemned the new drama, arguing that it exploits Savile’s hundreds of victims. “Could go my whole life without seeing a drama series on this,” tweeted one Twitter user. “Given the Savile victims were vulnerable children & I have no doubt this still affects them now also probably many who didn’t speak out, who needs to see this misery.” Another wrote: “Here’s a mad thought. Maybe the world doesn’t need a Jimmy Savile biopic? Maybe we could just respect the victims and stop talking about the rotten old f***er?”

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO