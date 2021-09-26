Three people killed, three injured in shooting at Washington sports bar

Three people were killed and three others injured in a shooting outside a Des Moines, Washington , bar early Sunday morning, police said.

Local authorities said the shooting happened after a dispute between two people inside La Familia Sports Pub and Lounge just before 2 a.m. on Sunday. The individuals involved in the dispute left the bar, got into separate vehicles, and began shooting into the crowd in the parking lot as they fled, according to the Des Moines Police Department.

Multiple victims went to a local medical center for treatment, and at least one was in critical condition, the hospital told the Seattle Times.

One victim from the bar appeared to have gone to the Red Lion Inn & Suites north of the bar, according to a person staying at the Red Lion who said he saw blood and medical supplies in the lobby of the inn.

'I'LL BE BACK SOON': OFFICER SHOT MULTIPLE TIMES SAYS SHE WON'T QUIT

“We also saw loved ones show up — of the victims — and saw them find out what happened and crying,” the person said.

The Des Moines Police Department is investigating the shooting and is asking for anyone with information to help identify suspects to come forward.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The Washington Examiner contacted the Des Moines Police Department but did not immediately receive a response.

Washington Examiner Videos