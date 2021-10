In the latest news, artists’ financial rights organization HIFI is acquiring royalty payments FinTech The Music Fund (TMF) in a deal aimed at addressing the notion of a starving artist. Specifically, HIFI wants to leverage TMF’s artificial intelligence (AI) that powers a “smart-pricing algorithm” that gives artists and musicians a rapid upfront cash advance on a portion of their royalty income. The quick-turn fundings are typically done in under 24 hours and give content creators the liquidity they need without putting a lean on their work.

