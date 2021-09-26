The Many Feminisms of Contemporary Art

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». MIAMI — The online images for Chakaia Booker: The Observance immediately attracted me, so I made a point of seeing the show. At soon as I stepped from the elevator I was staggered. “Sugar In My Bowl” (2003) looks like a portal to some fey expanse. I could have likely distracted the closest guard and stepped through it, just to see whether I came out the other side whole, but I didn’t dare. The piece looks like two widely concave ribs are covered with a sheaf of cut rubber fronds that flow in one direction like the pelt of some forgotten beast from the Cambrian era and together they form the outer, vertical halves of “Sugar.” The ribs leave an oval opening between them, as one flap of the pelt flops over the top, a makeshift lintel to the piece’s doorway. And on the inside, in each rib’s hollows is a cascade of orifices through which this creature breathes. No, I did not step through its aperture, and I wouldn’t recommend doing so. If this is Booker’s version of sugar, then what could possibly be her idea of salt?

