CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

New iPad mini owners report 'jelly scrolling' problems

By J. Fingas
Engadget
 5 days ago

Some new iPad mini customers aren't enjoying the tiny tablet's new screen as much as they'd like. 9to5Mac reports that users (including The Verge's Dieter Bohn) have noticed a "jelly scrolling" effect where one side of the screen scrolls at a different rate than the other, producing a wobble occasionally noticeable in portrait view. The effect is harder to spot if you tilt the iPad to a landscape orientation, but that's not much consolation if you like to read websites and social feeds.

www.engadget.com

Comments / 0

Related
knowtechie.com

Here’s why Apple really wants you to trade in your old iPhone

Most of the major smartphone brands offer some pretty significant trade-in promotions for users looking to upgrade their phones. Major players, like Apple, will give you a substantial amount of credit when you trade in your older device, but why is that promotion so beneficial to the company?. A new...
CELL PHONES
Fox 32 Chicago

Apple warns iPhone owners not to do this with their devices

CHICAGO - Apple is cautioning iPhone owners against mounting their devices directly to high-power motorcycles. A new message on its support site says that vibrations can ruin the optical image stabilization and autofocus functions on iPhone cameras. The warning says that "long-term direct exposure to high-amplitude vibrations within certain frequency...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Best Samsung phones to buy in 2021

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 represent the top end of Samsung's phone line with its latest take on folding phones, while the more traditionally shaped Galaxy S21 Ultra showcases its specs and amazing cameras. But Samsung has always had a wide variety of handsets available, and more affordable phones such as the S20 FE offering great performance at a lower price than those more expensive phones.
CELL PHONES
howtogeek.com

How Often Should You Get a New iPhone?

Is there a right time to buy a new iPhone? Apple devices enjoy some of the longest software support of any manufacturer, but how do you balance this with speed and user experience improvements on new models? Let’s find out. Does Your Device Still Get Updates?. Software updates are important...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipad Mini#Jelly#Software#Verge
The Independent

iOS 15: Apple releases major new update for iPhone

Apple has released iOS 15, its major new update for the iPhone.The new operating system is now available to download. As usual, it can be found by opening the Settings app and clicking “general”.Eventually, Apple will encourage users to download the new update through notifications and other alerts. But it tends to give users time to download it on their own first – presumably in part to minimise the traffic on its servers, which can often slow down considerably when a major new update comes out, and can leave users waiting a long time until the update downloads.Though Apple has...
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Here's everything Amazon announced at its September hardware event

Amazon held its annual fall hardware event on Tuesday. It's too bad the company didn't stream the proceedings to the public because it was jam-packed with announcements. We saw everything from new Echo devices to an Alexa-powered robot. But worry not, we have you covered. Here's everything the company announced today.
BUSINESS
BGR.com

Apple iPhone 14: Rumors, news, release date, and more

The iPhone 13 was recently announced, but we’re already looking ahead to the iPhone 14. Why? There have been plenty of rumors about the upcoming device, what it will look like, and what features will be on offer. In other words, while the phone could certainly surprise us, we may have a good idea of what the device will end up looking like. If you bought an iPhone 12, you may not even care about what the iPhone 13 offers. Instead, if you upgrade your phone every few years, the iPhone 14 may be more important to you. We’ll be updating this...
CELL PHONES
Mac Observer

What To Know About The New iPad Mini

Let’s talk about the new iPad Mini introduced at the September 14th Apple Event. Want to learn more? Find the full discussion in Mac Geek Gab 890. Check It Out: What To Know About The New iPad Mini.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
iPad
Digital Trends

This Gateway laptop is $149 at Walmart today, and it’s perfect for productivity

There are always deals coming down the pipeline, many for new laptops and computers. It’s great because, at any time, you can upgrade an old system, replace one, or grab something extra. What’s not so great is the disparity between value and cost. If you go cheap, generally, you’re sacrificing power, performance, and features. If you go expensive, well, you’re paying a hefty price overall. Buying the cheapest available laptop isn’t always the best idea, either.
ELECTRONICS
komando.com

The smart trick to know when your phone’s camera or mic is being used

At dinner, I mentioned that I would like to go hiking in Patagonia. I never searched for these trips or anything like it. Yet, an hour later, I started getting ads on my phone about hiking adventures in Patagonia. While there’s been no concrete evidence that your device’s microphone is...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Amazon is having a secret tech sale today — here are the best deals to shop

Amazon, a reliable source for discounts on all kinds of devices, appears to be holding a secret tech sale today because of the variety of offers that are currently available. If you look at the retailer’s website, you’ll find all sorts of smartphone deals, tablet deals such as iPad deals, and laptop deals, among many other deals that you wouldn’t want to miss.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Walmart is having a HUGE SALE on laptops and TVs today

Whether you’re looking for laptop deals, including HP laptop deals, or 4K TV deals, including TCL TV deals, you’re in luck as Amazon has launched a huge sale today that will let you enjoy discounts on a variety of 4K TVs and laptops. The offers cover different budget ranges, so no matter how much you’re willing to spend, there’s a discount that’s waiting for you.
SHOPPING
Rolling Stone

This Musician-Approved Brand’s True Wireless Earbuds Are Finally Under $100

Anyone who’s working from home or who likes to listen to music wherever they go knows how important it is to own a pair of high-tech earbuds. If you’re shopping for a new, budget-friendly pair of earbuds, listen up: Sennheiser’s CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds are marked down right now to just $95.99 on Amazon — the lowest price we’ve seen recently for these top-rated buds. If you buy these earbuds at full price, you’ll pay the retail rate of $199.95, but you can get the in-ear headphones for a 52% discount (that’s an almost $104 savings) for as long as...
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

New iPad mini deliveries slip to October 19

Potential owners of the new iPad mini will have to wait until October at the earliest to get their order, with the online Apple Store seeing deliveries slip to October 19. Following Tuesday's unveiling of the redesigned iPad mini, Apple put the latest model up for sale, with availability in stores and online starting from September 24. It appears that late buyers of the model will now have to wait a while before being able get their hands on the device.
TECHNOLOGY
technewstoday.com

Why Is My Phone Hot When Charging

Is your phone getting hot when charging? Do you think your charger has gone bad? Or is the phone having problems? Perhaps it’s time to get a new phone. Hang on, let’s try a few things first. It is normal for your phone to heat up a little bit when you plug it in. Phone batteries generally have a life span of 2 years. After this time, they start degrading and suffer from temperature issues. If this is the case, consult a technician and get your batteries replaced right away.
CELL PHONES
Axios

New iPad mini is this close to replacing your iPhone

The new iPad Mini that Apple announced last week has all the hardware needed to be a cheaper alternative to the iPhone, with a larger screen to boot. There's just one thing disqualifying it from the role: Apple makes it hard for you to take traditional calls or dial out.
CELL PHONES
MacRumors Forums

New iPad Mini Begins Shipping to Customers

Apple's sixth-generation iPad mini is set to launch this Friday, and ahead of time, the device has started shipping to customers around the world. Track your iPad mini pre-order shipping status with others in the MacRumors forums. The new iPad mini is essentially an iPad Air mini, as the two...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Apple kept one of the best new iPhone 13 Pro Max features a secret

Don't Miss: Today’s best deals include all-time low prices on iPhones, laptops, robot vacuums, kitchen appliances, and more! Rumors claimed that every iPhone 13 model would feature a larger battery. The new handsets would be slightly thicker, which would help Apple increase the battery capacity. The rumors turned out to be accurate. From mini to Pro Max, every iPhone 13 model has a larger battery pack than its predecessor. Also, they’re all 0.25mm thicker than their iPhone 12 predecessors. The reviews that followed proved all iPhone 13 models feature remarkable battery life, especially the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Real-life tests then...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy