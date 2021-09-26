New iPad mini owners report 'jelly scrolling' problems
Some new iPad mini customers aren't enjoying the tiny tablet's new screen as much as they'd like. 9to5Mac reports that users (including The Verge's Dieter Bohn) have noticed a "jelly scrolling" effect where one side of the screen scrolls at a different rate than the other, producing a wobble occasionally noticeable in portrait view. The effect is harder to spot if you tilt the iPad to a landscape orientation, but that's not much consolation if you like to read websites and social feeds.www.engadget.com
Comments / 0