IN PHOTOS – îLESONIQ Redux – Day 2

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter an electric day 1, drum and bass fans made their way to the 2nd day of îLESONIQ Redux at Montreal’s Parc Jean Drapeau! Toronto DJ Bensley kicked off the after, shortly followed by a dubstep set from Izzy Vadim and FLIX. Things started picking up as Sam Lamar, Nostalgix and Eprom followed each other on stage. The packed audience raged during Australian DJ Phaseone, Toronto’s Zeds Dead‘s sets, and the night crescendoed in a whirlwind of beats, fire and c02 as female DJ powerhouse REZZ lit up the stage with her glasses and delivered an absolutely epic set!

canadianbeats.ca

îleSoniq releases the 2021 Redux schedule

îLESONIQ Redux in collaboration with Bud Light is fast approaching! The festival released the daily schedules, which you can see below:. Evelyne Côté, Director of Booking, Events and Concerts at evenko, explains:. “We are over the moon to finally be able to invite people to dance . We really missed...
