IN PHOTOS – îLESONIQ Redux – Day 2

He knew the words by heart as he sang by himself in a tunnel that led to the Navy Pier in Chicago, Illinois. His song, Somewhere Over the Rainbow. The tunnel went under the roadway and was a safe haven from rain or snow in winter months. It was well lit and fairly clean. His hair was dyed purple, matching his shirt and his fingernails. After I snapped the photo he wanted to know if I could record him singing. “I'm singing in the rain, just singing in the rain; What a wonderful feeling, I'm happy again.” - Arthur Freed.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 DAYS AGO