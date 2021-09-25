CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
JUNO Awards announce key dates for 51st celebrations

By Emily Plunkett
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe JUNO Awards are letting everyone know to save May 15, 2022, as the official date of the 51st annual JUNO Awards. The 2022 JUNO Week will take place from May 9th to May 15th, with the culminating broadcast returning to a live setting on May 15th from Toronto’s Budweiser Stage.

