Justin Tucker kicks an NFL-record field goal to beat the Detroit Lions

One of the league’s most controversial players could be making his return to the field. Stop me if you’ve heard this before. A Josh Gordon comeback could be imminent. The last time Gordon was on the field was in 2019 as a member of the Seattle Seahawks. He played in 11 games, catching 27 balls for 426 yards and a single touchdown. The 2021 version of Gordon wouldn’t light the league on fire like he did back in 2013 when he topped 1,600 receiving yards, but there are still a few teams out there that should consider taking a chance on the 30-year-old.

NFL ・ 16 DAYS AGO