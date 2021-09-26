The New Academy Museum of Motion Pictures and Hollywood’s Ugly Truths

Will Smith says it’s a tie for what he considers his best movie — but the worst is on an island all by itself. In a recent segment of the popular GQ series where stars go undercover online to respond to comments about themselves, Smith addressed what he considers the best and worst work of his illustrious career. “For the best, I think it is a tie between the first Men in Black and The Pursuit of Happyness,” Smith said. “For different reasons, those are the two almost perfect movies.” Men in Black was an enormous, franchise-spawning blockbuster. The Pursuit of Happyness...

MOVIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO