Economy

Report: Consumer Complaint Submission Patterns Vary by Demographic Characteristics of Census Tract

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. — The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) released its first in-depth report analyzing complaint submission patterns by U.S. Census tract. The report, “Consumer complaints throughout the credit life cycle, by demographic characteristics,” finds that the complaints from wealthier communities and communities with higher percentages of white, non-Hispanic residents were more frequently about loan origination and performing servicing, while the complaints from communities of color and lower income communities were more frequently about credit reporting, identity theft, and delinquent servicing. The findings are based on the nearly 1 million consumer complaints submitted to the CFPB between 2018 and 2020. The report uses a novel approach to classify complaints by matching the relevant consumers to census tract-level U.S. Census demographic data. The report highlights the value of consumer complaint data for understanding the varied experiences of consumers using consumer financial products and services.

