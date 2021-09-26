USA paralympic athlete Jeremy Campbell earns gold medal in Tokyo Paralympic Games
On Sept. 2, in Tokyo, Japan, United States Paralympic athlete Jeremy Campbell stepped into the discus ring with his sights set on bringing home a Gold Medal for Team USA. The conditions were treacherous with heavy rain showers creating a very slick surface for the competition. This was Campbell’s fourth Paralympic Games and the veteran athlete was familiar with facing and overcoming adverse situations in his life.www.duncanbanner.com
