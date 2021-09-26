USA paralympic athlete Jeremy Campbell earns gold medal in Tokyo Paralympic Games

US gymnastics icon Simone Biles said on Monday she should have quit "way before Tokyo" but held onto her Olympic dream even though it took a heavy emotional toll on her well-being. The 24-year-old Biles was expected to dominate at the Tokyo Games but instead caused a sensation by pulling out of the opening event of the women's gymnastics competition after being plagued by an attack of the "twisties". "If you look at everything I have gone through the past seven years," Biles told New York Magazine in an interview released Monday. "I should have never made another Olympic team. I should have quit way before Tokyo." Biles said mental health concerns that led to her dramatic withdrawal had begun even before she arrived in Japan.

SPORTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO