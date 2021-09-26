CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

USA paralympic athlete Jeremy Campbell earns gold medal in Tokyo Paralympic Games

By Special to The Banner
Duncan Banner
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sept. 2, in Tokyo, Japan, United States Paralympic athlete Jeremy Campbell stepped into the discus ring with his sights set on bringing home a Gold Medal for Team USA. The conditions were treacherous with heavy rain showers creating a very slick surface for the competition. This was Campbell’s fourth Paralympic Games and the veteran athlete was familiar with facing and overcoming adverse situations in his life.

www.duncanbanner.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Olympic hero Biles says everything came to a head in Tokyo, report

US gymnastics icon Simone Biles said on Monday she should have quit "way before Tokyo" but held onto her Olympic dream even though it took a heavy emotional toll on her well-being. The 24-year-old Biles was expected to dominate at the Tokyo Games but instead caused a sensation by pulling out of the opening event of the women's gymnastics competition after being plagued by an attack of the "twisties". "If you look at everything I have gone through the past seven years," Biles told New York Magazine in an interview released Monday. "I should have never made another Olympic team. I should have quit way before Tokyo." Biles said mental health concerns that led to her dramatic withdrawal had begun even before she arrived in Japan.
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Oklahoma State
bigcountryhomepage.com

Hardin-Simmons University’s Tanner Wright returns home from the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – After spending 2 weeks in Tokyo, Japan Hardin-Simmons University graduate assistant, Tanner Wright is back home from the Paralympics. “The whole experience, in general, was pretty surreal. Right when I finished the 400 and the finals, my immediate thought was I knew it was a really good race and how much better it could’ve been,” said Wright.
ABILENE, TX
mysoutex.com

Odem’s Jillian Williams brings home paralympic gold

Former Sinton High School volleyball player Jillian K. Williams comes home donning the ever-coveted gold medal after her U.S. women’s sitting volleyball team won the top prize during the Paralympic Games held in Tokyo this summer. After a battle that began with winning their first match 3-0 against Rwanda, Team...
SINTON, TX
247tempo.com

These Countries Won The Most Medals At The 2021 Paralympic Games

The 16th Summer Paralympics — officially the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games — wrapped up recently in the Japanese capital with five-time Paralympian Matt Scott of Detroit, winner of two consecutive gold medals in wheelchair basketball, carrying the U.S. flag during the closing ceremony. The 13-day event, featuring the world’s most...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Simpson
teamusa.org

An Investment Analyst By Day, Blake Haxton Paddled To Paralympic Success As A Rower And Canoeist In Tokyo

Blake Haxton competes in the men's va'a single 200-meter VL2 final at the Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 on Sept. 4, 2021 in Tokyo. When Blake Haxton came out of the water after winning a silver medal in canoe sprint at the Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020, his coach, Patrick Kington, told him he might have just written the first line of his obituary.
SWIMMING & SURFING
Lowell Sun

American record set at Paralympic Games, Noelle Lambert eyes next challenge

LOWELL — Imagine if she would have had a decent night’s sleep. Noelle Lambert, a 2019 UMass Lowell graduate, recently finished sixth in the world during the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, breaking her American 100-meter record in the process. The 24-year-old New Hampshire native, who now lives in Manchester, barely...
LOWELL, MA
The Daily Collegian

Penn State alumnus competes in 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games

MONT ALTO, Pa. — Jake Schrom’s ability to bench press twice his body weight placed him among the top six athletes in powerlifting at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, held in August 2021. The 2011 Penn State graduate, who attended both Penn State Mont Alto and the University Park campus,...
MONT ALTO, PA
theorion.com

Former Chico State track & field star shines in Paralympics

Winning a medal at the Paralympics is a special moment, former Chico State student athlete Kym Crosby’s quest during the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics should continue to inspire athletes. Crosby was born with albinism, which affects the production of melanin affecting skin, hair and eyesight. She was also born with 20/400...
CHICO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paralympic Games#Tokyo#Gold Medal#United States#Team Usa
POPSUGAR

Jessica Long Had the Hottest Plus-One at the Emmys: Her Tokyo Gold Medal

The Emmys red carpet was filled with dazzling diamonds and glamorous gowns Sunday night, but Paralympian Jessica Long had the finest piece of jewelry in sight: a gold medal from the Tokyo Games. The well-decorated American swimmer posed for pictures at the award ceremony rocking one of her many medals from the Tokyo Paralympics. During the ceremony, Jessica was also joined by Olympian Allyson Felix as they presented an award together on stage. Talk about a dynamic duo!
CELEBRITIES
Tribune-Star

Flashpoint: Chasing the Paralympic dream

Americans feel a strong sense of pride in our Olympic representatives. We celebrate their skills and dedication. When these games end, a second wave of Paralympic athletes also deserves our support as they demonstrate unparalleled strength and resilience. This year, Bosma had a hometown hero to cheer on in the...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
providencejournal.com

Reilly's Paralympic experience had a silver lining

Allie Reilly took an extended trip abroad and earned herself a rather nice present. Her border declaration at U.S. Customs upon her return included a silver medal from the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo. Reilly and her teammates in the PR3 mixed cox four class matched the silver they earned at...
SPORTS
olympics.com

‘Pursuing javelin throw changed my life,’ says Paralympic gold medalist Sumit Antil

Almost a month after he clinched gold in his maiden Paralympic Games, Sumit Antil’s feet haven’t touched the ground. The 23-year-old from Haryana, who had started off as a wrestler, has become the poster boy for India’s historic campaign at the Tokyo Paralympics, where the country raked in 19 medals – more than their total tally at the Paralympics before this.
SPORTS
Oconee Enterprise

Teen competes in the Paralympics

Editor’s note: This is part one in a two-part series about local Paralympians. Next week, we will report on Jarryd Wallace, who earned a bronze medal. MeiMei White, a 17-year-old Para Swimming World Series gold medalist who was born with a birth defect that required amputating her right leg at 2-years-old, became a Paralympian on Aug. 25 in Tokyo, Japan.
OCONEE COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy