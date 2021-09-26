This New Samuel L. Jackson Film Is Dominating Streaming
This new Samuel L. Jackson movie is dominating streaming. The Nick Fury star is never far from our screens and this year he’s appeared in three movies in total – horror reboot Spiral: From the Book of Saw, action sequel The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard and, most recently, thriller The Protégé. This three-hander between Jackson, fellow MCU actor Michael Keaton and Maggie Q came out about a month ago on August 20th and it’s currently smashing it on Amazon.wegotthiscovered.com
