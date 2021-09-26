What You Won’t Hear Or See In The News On The Automotive Chip Shortage

Here at CleanTechnica, we haven’t been big fans of Toyota. Most recently, Steve Handley wrote a fine article about Toyota’s CEO (and the grandson of its founder) is saying that thousands of jobs will be lost if we move to electric vehicles (EVs). What Toyota’s CEO seems to miss is that more jobs will be lost if he doesn’t move to EVs. In this article, I’ll talk about some of Toyota’s advantages and how it can leverage them to survive this very difficult time for all traditional automakers. I know some of you want to see Toyota fail for some of the actions it has taken to slow the electrification of the industry (and you may very well get your wish), but that isn’t what this article is about. This article is about how Toyota could pivot in a way that is different from other automakers. The “easy” thing for me to write would be that Toyota should be just like Volkswagen and develop a broad plan to produce state-of-the-art electric vehicles. I think it needs to do that, but that will take 5 or more years to produce some good results. Toyota needs a plan to survive until then, because this market is shifting to electric vehicles quickly, even more quickly than I imagined was possible.

