Broncos live blog: Broncos shut out Jets, improve to 3-0

Do you miss Adam Gase yet? No, seriously. This was an awful performance for the entire offense. The Jets didn’t score a point. (They haven’t scored a touchdown in eight quarters). Zach Wilson was sacked five times and hit hard on a few of them. They need to do a better job of protecting him, and he needs to get rid of the ball faster. Wilson cut his picks down from last week from four to two late in the game. In the flow of the game, though, the running backs and receivers had a number of drops that would have changed some drives. Corey Davis (five catches, 41 yards), didn’t perform like a No. 1 receiver for the second straight game. The running game was worse than Week 1 when the Jets totaled 45 yards. They finished with 43, and Michael Carter and Ty Johnson had some drops.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO