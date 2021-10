The Buffalo Bills hope this is the week quarterback Josh Allen gets untracked when they face the Washington Football Team on Sunday in Orchard Park,. Allen recently received a six-year, $258 million extension but is off to a rather pedestrian start for the Bills. He is completing just 56 percent of his throws and ranks 27th in the NFL with 449 passing yards. That’s far from the production expected from a preseason MVP candidate. But the 25-year-old Allen said he isn’t concerned, particularly with Buffalo (1-1) coming off a 35-0 rout of the Miami Dolphins.

NFL ・ 8 DAYS AGO