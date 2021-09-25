Kenneth Lawrence Edwards
Larned - Kenneth Lawrence Edwards, 74, of Augusta, KS and formerly of Larned, KS. left his earthly home to be reunited with his mother, Lillie and father, Lawrence Edwards on, September 22, 2021. Visitation 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 29, 2021 and service 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 30, 2021, both at Headley Funeral Chapel, Augusta, KS. Burial will follow at Kansas Veterans Cemetery, Winfield, KS. Kenneth served in both the U.S. Air Force and the National Guard. He enjoyed cars, motorcycles, NASCAR, football, and spending time at home with his loving dog, Bella. Kenneth is survived by: his wife, Barbara Edwards of 34 years; daughters, Kerry Bryant (Lyle), Kami Thornburg (Judd), Kimberley Edwards; step children, Michael Eye (Jessica), Stacy Bronson; 13 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; siblings, Darla Alexander, Troy Edwards (Diana), Jack Edwards (Cindy); 4 nephews; 2 nieces; 2 great nephews; 4 great nieces. Memorial donations to American Cancer Society P. O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123, Rivercross Hospice 251 S. Whittier St., Wichita, KS 67207, or Robert J. Dole VA Medical Center c/o Voluntary Services 5500 E. Kellogg Wichita, KS 67218.www.hutchnews.com
