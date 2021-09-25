Kenneth Lawrence Edwards

The public is invited to attend a Rotary meeting at noon on Oct. 4 at the Stringer Fine Arts Center on the campus of Hutchinson Community College. Chris Hiebert, the vice president for Collins Bus Corporation in South Hutchinson, will be the guest speaker. He held various roles at the company. Collins Bus Corporation, incorporated in 1967, developed the 1st Type A school bus (the small school bus) and remains one of the largest manufacturers in the country today. Collins set up shop in small Kansas communities, including Newton and Yoder, and then eventually settled in South Hutchinson in the 1970’s.

