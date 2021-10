Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker tested positive for COVID-19, which is the reason why he was put into the league’s health and safety protocol heading into training camp. The Suns announced on Sunday that Booker won’t be able to participate in Monday’s Media Day and at the start of training camp because of the protocol. Hours later during a Twitch stream, Booker himself confirmed that he’s positive of the dreaded virus, noting that he has been dealing with it for about a week now.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO