Stevens Point, WI

UW-Stevens Point to host new critical thinking lecture series

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
 5 days ago
STEVENS POINT – Critical thinking is the focus of a new faculty lecture series offered by the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point. It is part of community outreach efforts of the Critical Thinking Center.

The Critical Thinking Series will begin Sept. 30 at the UW-Stevens Point campus. It is open to the public free of charge. Face coverings are required for indoor events at the university. No registration is required.

The series will include:

Sept. 30, 6-8 p.m. – When Should You Believe Social Media?

Associate Professor Dave Dettman and Assistant Professor Troy Espe

Albertson Hall, room 650

Social media can be a wealth of information, but there is an increasing need to determine its accuracy. Learn about a process called SIFT that can help determine the credibility of information from social media and the internet.

Oct. 28, 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Dawn of the Shaun of the Dead

Associate Professor Cary Elza

Communication Arts Center, room 333

Using films like “Dawn of the Dead,” “Shaun of the Dead” and “Zombieland,” participants will figure out what arguments can be made and what critical thinking skills can be used to survive a zombie apocalypse.

· Dec. 9, 6:30-7:30 p.m. – Does Making Cents Make Sense? Arguments For and Against Music Streaming Platforms

Professor Mathew Buchman

Noel Fine Arts Center, room 221

Streaming platforms saved major record labels’ sinking ship. But artists earn a fraction of a penny per stream. Explore each side of the argument and the ethical ramifications of 21st century music consumption.

